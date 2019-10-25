Investigation into city attorney turned over to state police

Rhode Island State Police have opened an investigation into allegations a town solicitor hit a man in the face with the front door at town hall.

West Warwick Police Chief Mark Knott says the investigation into Town Solicitor Tim Williamson was turned over to state police Thursday.

WPRI reports Derek Read filed a compliant with police after the town council meeting Tuesday where he says Williamson "intentionally" hit him in the face with the glass door.

Read was one of several people in the crowd who had spoken critically of the former state representative at the meeting and has been a vocal member of a group calling for the council to fire him.

Knott says he transferred the investigation to "maintain the integrity and transparency of the process."