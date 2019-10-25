Sanders to hold campaign rally in Minnesota with Omar

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders plans to hold a campaign rally next month at the University of Minnesota.

The Nov. 3 rally at Northrup Auditorium will mark Sanders' second campaign stop in the state since he announced his 2020 bid. The U.S. senator from Vermont visited the Minnesota State Fair in August.

Sanders will be joined by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Omar announced earlier this month that she would endorse Sanders for president, breaking from the rest of the state's Democratic delegation, which endorsed U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Minnesota's Democratic primary is March 3.