Democratic leader defends co-chair for Trump state campaign

A Democratic leader says a Rhode Island television station should reconsider its decision to cut ties with a former Republican lawmaker who says she was fired for her support of President Donald Trump.

The Providence Journal reports that Bill Lynch, former state Democratic Party chairman, says he and ex-state Rep. Doreen Costa don't agree on much, but do agree people should practice their personal political beliefs without being punished. Lynch now advises the state party.

Costa says WLNE-TV warned her she'd be fired from her sales job if she accepted a leadership position with Trump's state re-election campaign. She decided to be one of the honorary co-chairs anyway.

Station general manager Tina Marie Castano has said she couldn't comment on personnel matters.

WLNE covers Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.