Judge rules for governor in feud with lieutenant governor

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, right, and Kentucky Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton bump fists as they await the swearing in of Jeff Hoover as Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has won another round of a legal fight with his lieutenant governor over who wields hiring and firing authority over the lieutenant governor’s staff. A judge ruled Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 that the Republican governor has “superseding authority” to hire and fire employees assigned to the lieutenant governor’s office. AP Photo

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has won another round of a legal fight with the state's lieutenant governor over who can hire and fire the lieutenant governor's staff.

A judge ruled Friday that the Republican governor has "superseding authority" to hire and fire employees assigned to the lieutenant governor's office. In doing so, Judge Phillip Shepherd granted a motion for summary judgment sought by Bevin's legal team.

Shepherd's ruling comes in an extraordinary legal fight between Bevin and Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton.

Hampton sought a ruling declaring she had appointing authority for members of her office. She's seeking reinstatement of two assistants fired by Bevin's administration without her consent.

Bevin faces a tough reelection challenge from Democrat Andy Beshear on Nov. 5. Bevin dropped Hampton from his ticket earlier this year.