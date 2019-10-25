Georgia school grades fall; officials call for changes

Overall grades for Georgia's schools fell in the 2018-2019 school year, with two state leaders repeating their call to overhaul grading methods.

The typical school statewide scored 75.9 points on a 100-point scale, down from 76.6 points last year. Performance rose in high schools, but fell slightly in elementary schools and more broadly in middle schools.

Georgia's system seeks to grade schools on student content mastery, academic progress and readiness, whether underperforming groups are closing gaps, and whether high school students graduate on time.

State officials say scores fell because of lower scores on progress and closing gaps.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Both state Superintendent Richard Woods and Gov. Brian Kemp say they want changes, with Woods repeating his call for a way to measure schools that relies less on standardized test scores.