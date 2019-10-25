Hillary Clinton says presidential race will be close

Hillary Clinton is imploring Minnesota Democrats to get out and vote in the 2020 election because the presidential race is shaping up to be "very, very close."

The former secretary of state and presidential candidate and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, made a stop in Minneapolis Thursday night to promote their new book "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience."

Clinton says her narrow margin of victory over Donald Trump in Minnesota in 2016 has the president and his supporters focused on flipping the state next year. She says Minnesotans should "start right now thinking about how to reach out and talk to people" to make the case for a change in the White House.

The Clintons' book is a collection of essays about more than 100 women throughout history.