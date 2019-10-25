Gabbard drops congressional race to focus on presidential

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens to Betty Lord-Dinan, of the Clayton County Democrats, during the Iowa Democrats' Passport to Victory event at Johnson's Supper Club in Elkader, Iowa, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Eileen Meslar

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard says she will focus on her White House bid and not run for reelection to her congressional seat. The congresswoman from Hawaii made the announcement early Friday.

While lagging behind in a crowded Democratic presidential field, Gabbard has gotten renewed attention lately after a heated argument with former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The Hawaii congresswoman fought back after Clinton said in a recent interview that she believes Republicans have "got their eye on somebody who's currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate." Clinton, the former senator, U.S. secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, did not name Gabbard directly.

The squabble seemed to give Gabbard renewed energy on the campaign trail.