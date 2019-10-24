Judge blocks student suspension over note about ‘rapist’

A federal judge has blocked a three-day suspension imposed on a high school student for posting comments about a "rapist" on a bathroom mirror, saying her comments were constitutionally protected free speech.

U.S. District Judge Lance Walker granted the 15-year-old student's request for a temporary restraining order on Thursday.

Aela Mansmann acknowledged posting the sticky note that proclaimed, "There's a rapist in our school and you know who it is."

Her attorneys contended it was a general message aimed at calling attention to the unaddressed problem of sexual assaults, and that punishing her would discourage victims from coming forward.

Cape Elizabeth High School administrators suspended her for three days for bullying, saying the note led to an individual staying home from school out of concerns for his safety.