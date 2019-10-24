Medicaid advocates submit ballot measure signature petitions

Supporters of Yes on 802 Oklahomans Decide Healthcare, calling for Medicaid expansion to be put on the ballot, carry boxes of petitions into the office of the Oklahoma Secretary of State, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Oklahoma City. The signatures of about 178,000 registered voters are needed to get the question on the ballot, and supporters say they obtained about 313,000 signatures. AP Photo

Supporters of a plan to expand Medicaid to thousands of low-income Oklahomans delivered dozens of boxes of signed petitions to state election workers Thursday, demanding that the issue be placed on a statewide ballot next year.

Following a three-month signature-gathering campaign, advocates of State Question 802 carried 61 boxes of signed petitions into the Secretary of State's Office for verification. The signatures of about 178,000 registered voters are needed to get the question on the ballot, and supporters say they obtained about 313,000 signatures.

"That speaks to how personal that issue is to Oklahomans across the state. We have a mandate from voters," said Amber England, manager of the Yes on 802 campaign.

The measure would amend Oklahoma's constitution and expand Medicaid coverage to adults between ages 18 and 65 whose income does not exceed 133% of the federal poverty level, making Medicaid available to about 200,000 Oklahomans who can't afford health insurance.

