North Dakota Gov. Burgum seeking reelection

Gov. Doug Burgum has announced his plans to seek reelection in 2020.

In a video announcement posted on YouTube Thursday, Burgum highlights accomplishments since he and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford took office three years ago.

Burgum says they are "reinventing government with modern business efficiencies" and have "turned a budget shortfall into a budget surplus and cut government spending without raising taxes."

The 63-year-old Republican says North Dakota is headed in the right direction with increased employment and higher wages. Burgum defeated Democrat Marvin Nelson and Libertarian Marty Riske in the November 2016 gubernatorial election.