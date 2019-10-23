New ethics panel to hear first complaint behind closed doors

North Dakota's voter-approved ethics commission has received its first complaint, even as the newly formed panel is still figuring out rules and procedures for its work.

The complaint on this week's agenda is likely to be pushed aside until those systems are worked out, including hiring staff to investigate complaints, said Ron Goodman, a retired district judge who chairs the five-member panel.

The details of the complaint aren't known, and it's currently listed on the commission's agenda for closed session during the two-day meeting that starts Wednesday.

The panel was chosen in August by Gov. Doug Burgum and Senate majority and minority leaders to oversee the conduct of legislators, statewide officials, candidates and lobbyists. Voters approved the establishment of the commission last year after the Republican-led Legislature rebuffed repeated attempts for such a panel in the past.

The closed session is raising questions about how much of the commission's work will be public. Goodman said the commission has not decided at what stage it would release details of an investigation.

"We want to protect confidentiality whenever that is necessary and we will make rules to accomplish that," Goodman said. "We are committed to transparency but will still do what we have to protect confidentiality."

Greg Stites, an attorney who worked with measure supporters, said he believes the new commission will be fully transparent once an investigation is complete.

Jack McDonald, a Bismarck attorney who represents media outlets on issues regarding the state's open records and meetings laws, hopes so but said time will tell.

"It's the cart before the horse because they don't have a process now," McDonald said. "They don't even have investigators yet to investigate complaints."