Disabled vet faces multiple charges in hospital shooting

A 60-year-old disabled Army veteran accused of shooting two people at a Florida hospital is facing multiple charges that could send him to prison for decades.

The Palm Beach Post reports an indictment unsealed last week charges Larry Ray Bon with three counts of assaulting a federal employee, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in a federal facility and discharging a firearm during a crime.

Bon was arrested after a Feb. 27 shooting at the VA Medical Center in Riviera Beach. A doctor was shot in the neck and an orderly was hit by a stray bullet. Both survived.

Court records show Bon was at the hospital to meet with his primary care physician, who sent him there for mental health treatment.