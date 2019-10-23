Ohio high court to hear fight on school ‘ state takeovers’

The Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in a legal fight over how the state intervenes in repeatedly poor-performing school districts.

At issue is a state law that shifted operational control of such districts from locally elected boards to unelected CEOs.

The Youngstown school board and school employees' unions argue the law on so-called state takeovers violates the Ohio Constitution. They also say lawmakers violated a procedural rule when the divisive House Bill 70 was pushed through the Legislature in 2015.

The state denies that and defends the law.

Justices will hear the case at Montpelier Junior and Senior High School in Williams County during a court session away from their usual Columbus courtroom.

Lawmakers also have been considering proposals to change the law but haven't agreed on a plan.