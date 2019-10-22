Vermont towns to explore shared police service

Two Vermont towns plan to explore options on how to share police coverage.

Proctor seeks officers from the Pittsford Police Department to supplement the 40 hours of weekly coverage provided by the Rutland County Sheriff's Department.

Select Board member Carrie Dougherty says members of the community "are unhappy with our coverage and the coverage we're basically not getting."

Pittsford Police Chief Mike Warfle says the issue with potentially covering Proctor is with equipment, not personnel.

The Rutland Herald reports that Select Boards from both towns agreed to identify personal needs and capabilities before a joint meeting.