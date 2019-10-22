Spokane officials locate emergency homeless shelter

After months of searching, the city of Spokane may have found a new emergency homeless shelter.

The Spokane City Council agreed Monday to lease a building that will be used as a temporary warming center for up to 120 people.

The Spokesman-Review says the city has an option to buy the building for $395,000 after 60 days.

The deal provides some relief to the immediate need for shelter as winter descends on Spokane and numerous existing shelters are full.

Operating the shelter for six months will cost $740,000.

Spokane has seen a big apparent increase in the homeless population in recent years, and dealing with the homeless is a major issue in the current mayor's race.