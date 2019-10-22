Northern Vermont city to allow ATVs next year on trial basis

The northern Vermont city of Newport will allow ATVs on its streets on a trial basis next year.

The City Council voted 3-1 on Monday in favor of the ordinance. The trial period will run from May to October.

Newport Mayor Paul Monette said at the meeting that he thinks allowing ATVs will help attract visitors and boost the city's economy.

WCAX-TV reports that supporters say they are excited to prove that they are responsible ATV riders. Scott Jenness, the president of the Borderline ATV Club, says he feels that ATV riders will respect the opportunity that they've been given and will follow the rules of the road.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Opponents say they worry that ATVs are too loud and dangerous.