Funeral planned for Montana deputy killed in icy accident

Montana authorities have announced funeral plans for a sheriff's deputy who was killed in a vehicle accident while responding to a call for help.

Gallatin County sheriff's deputies and authorities from 15 other agencies escorted the body of 31-year-old deputy Jake Allmendinger to the state medical examiner's office in Billings on Monday.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday at a church in Bozeman.

Authorities say Allmendinger and another deputy, Ryan Jern, were responding to a stranded driver during a storm in the Bridger Mountains Saturday.

Authorities say their vehicle began sliding backward in icy conditions. Allmendinger got out of the car and became trapped beneath it.

Allmendinger is survived by his parents, wife and three children.