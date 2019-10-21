The Latest: Beshear defends Medicaid expansion

The Latest on the governor's race in Kentucky (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Democrat Andy Beshear has offered a vigorous defense of Kentucky's Medicaid expansion as he promotes an issue that's become a flash point in his campaign against Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Beshear toured an addiction treatment center in Louisville on Monday.

Afterward, he praised the Medicaid expansion that added more than 400,000 Kentuckians to the joint federal-state health care program for the poor and disabled.

He says Medicaid funds the vast majority of addiction treatment services in Kentucky.

Beshear condemned Bevin's efforts to require some "able-bodied" Medicaid recipients to get a job, go to school or volunteer to keep their benefits. At a debate last week, the governor defended his effort, saying his objective is to ensure that the medically frail and disabled "do not lose out" on coverage.

10:35 a.m.

Democrat Andy Beshear has picked up an endorsement from a Republican who ran against Gov. Matt Bevin in the GOP primary.

William Woods says his endorsement of Beshear in next month's gubernatorial election is the "right thing to do."

Woods finished far back in the May primary, receiving more than 14,000 votes.

Woods says Kentucky needs a governor who respects everyone and who supports public education.

Bevin has feuded with education groups that opposed his efforts to revamp public pensions systems, but the governor staunchly defends his record on education.

Bevin campaign manager Davis Paine says the governor has support from "real" Kentucky leaders. He says it's not news that Beshear garnered support from someone who is "unknown."

Earlier in the campaign, Beshear was endorsed by Republican state Sen. Dan Seum.