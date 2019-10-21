Idaho identifies about 70,000 newly eligible for Medicaid

State agencies have already identified about 70,000 Idaho residents who now are eligible for Medicaid under the upcoming expansion in January.

The Idaho Press reports that's because the state uses an integrated eligibility system, with one application used for a variety of state benefits like food stamps, mental health programs and the state health insurance exchange.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Division of Medicaid administrator Matt Wimmer says the department is using that data to notify some of the residents who qualify for Medicaid so they can enroll starting Nov. 1. Wimmer says an additional 21,000 or so people who aren't already identified by the state are also expected to enroll in Medicaid, based on actuarial estimates.

Medicaid expansion makes the government-funded health insurance program available to people who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level. That's just over $17,200 a year for a single person, or about $35,500 for a family of four.