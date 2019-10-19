Providence police department launches recruitment drive

The Providence Police Department is looking to bolster its ranks.

City Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare (pah-REE') said during the launch of a recruitment drive Friday that Providence wants "a bold, diverse and tenacious group" of recruits.

More officers are needed for labor-intensive initiatives such as foot patrols, which business leaders have credited with helping control after-dark problems.

Mayor Jorge Elorza says Providence has seen a decrease in crime recently thanks to the work of the department.

The department now has 437 sworn members but Pare says it is authorized for 490 officers.

The selection process includes a physical fitness assessment, written examination, oral interview, background investigation and psychological evaluation. The academy lasts about 24 weeks and includes more than 812 hours of training.

Online applications must be submitted by Dec. 31.