Hilton Head delays review if mayor deserves hurricane OT

Hilton Head Island has delayed discussion about whether they should pay the town's mayor overtime for extra work during Hurricane Dorian.

The town had placed the extra pay for Mayor John McCann on a committee meeting agenda Tuesday.

But Assistant Town Manager Josh Gruber told The Island Packet the item was removed so officials could collect more information.

Gruber says one thing he wants to know is exactly how many hours McCann worked during the storm.

The mayor spent the night in Hilton Head Island's emergency management center and did media interviews. Gruber says the town needs to figure out what that would translate to based on McCann's $25,000-a-year salary and $50-per-meeting stiped.

McCann told the newspaper he doesn't know who put the item on the Town Council agenda.