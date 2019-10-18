Challenge of abortion regulations survives, for now

A federal appeals court has declined, for now, to grant Louisiana's request to kill key parts of a lawsuit challenging numerous Louisiana abortion regulations.

But Friday's ruling from a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit of Appeals ruling also said abortion rights advocates lack standing to pursue many of their claims. It said a lower court judge's ruling allowing the entire case to proceed was in error. And the panel reserved the right to reconsider its decision after the district court judge looks at each challenged regulation individually.

The lawsuit claims the state's regulatory scheme as a whole creates medically unjustified barriers to legal abortion. The appeals panel said some of the claims — such as those regarding building requirements and signage — don't harm women seeking abortions.