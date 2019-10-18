Vermont county state’s attorney steps down to raise his kids

A Vermont county state's attorney says he will step down to raise his two young daughters.

Windsor County State's Attorney David Cahill says he's uncomfortable being praised for doing what many women do without recognition.

The 40-year-old Cahill says, "Our society regularly imposes that price on females."

Cahill has been a prosecutor for 15 years and will officially step down on Jan. 12, 2020.

Vermont Public Radio reports Gov. Phil Scott will appoint someone to serve the remainder of Cahill's term, which expires in 2022.