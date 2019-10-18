No deal yet, but Walz, lawmakers agree to work on insulin

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and lawmakers have agreed to keep talking about emergency insulin legislation.

Walz met privately Friday with House and Senate authors of competing insulin proposals. Minnesota Public Radio reports the Democratic governor and lawmakers offered few details, but said there's agreement on trying to reach a compromise that could be passed in a special session.

The meeting came a day after Walz criticized Senate Republicans for what he viewed as inaction. On Friday, Walz was upbeat, saying, "There's no daylight between us on doing what's right for Minnesota."

The House passed an emergency insulin measure last session, but the issue remained unfinished when lawmakers went home.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Republican Sen. Eric Pratt of Prior Lake, chief sponsor of the Senate insulin proposal, says he's hopeful there is now a path to resolve the issue.