National Politics
NYPD: Police shoot, kill suspect who fought Bronx officers
Police have shot and killed a motorist they say engaged in a violent struggle with officers as they tried to arrest him during a Bronx car stop.
It's the third shooting this week by New York City officers.
Chief of Department Terence Monahan says Thursday's shooting involved a sergeant who opened fire when a motorist shifted his car into gear, endangering another officer.
Monahan says the sergeant used a stun gun before shooting once and hitting the man in the chest. A passenger was not hurt.
Police say the man became agitated when officers tried arresting him on open warrants. They say he also possessed drugs.
On Tuesday, Brooklyn officers killed a man suspected of shooting at another man. Hours later, Bronx officers shot an armed man on a subway platform.
Comments