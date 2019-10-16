Reports show incumbent Nevada Democrats with large cash lead

New campaign fundraising reports show Republicans are gearing up to try to win back two congressional seats in Nevada, but they've got a long way to go to match the money that incumbent Democrats have amassed.

Federal election fundraising reports show Democratic Rep. Susie Lee in Nevada's 3rd District raised about $490,000 in the last the months and has more than $1 million on hand, a year out from her re-election.

Her $1.08 million on hand is more than double her two biggest Republican challengers combined.

Democrat Steven Horsford in Nevada's 4th District raised about $300,000 over the last quarter and started October with about three-quarters of a million on hand.

There's at least seven Republicans vying to take him on in 2020 but none of them were able to raise or bank half of Horsford's third-quarter haul.