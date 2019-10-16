State agent driving SC lieutenant governor cited in wreck

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 file photo, Businesswoman Pamela Evette, with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (not pictured) talks about their bid for the state's top two offices in Columbia, S.C. The state agent driving South Carolina’s lieutenant governor has been ticketed for disobeying a traffic signal after causing a wreck. Public Safety Department Director Leroy Smith said neither Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, her assistant or the State Law Enforcement Division agent driving them were injured in the wreck 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 in Greer, S.C. AP Photo

The state agent driving South Carolina's lieutenant governor was issued a traffic ticket after causing a wreck Wednesday, troopers said.

Neither Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, her assistant or the State Law Enforcement Division agent driving them were injured in the wreck around 8 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 29 in Greer, Public Safety Department Director Leroy Smith said.

The agent told troopers investigating the crash that he turned on his blue lights and sounded his siren on and off after the traffic signal at the intersection he was approaching turned red, Smith said.

A Mazda van turning left crashed into the agent's SUV. The driver of the van suffered minor injuries, Smith said in a letter he sent about the crash to Gov. Henry McMaster.

A Highway Patrol report on the crash said the agent did not use due care in clearing the intersection. The report said the road was wet and the National Weather Service reported light rain, mist and fog in the area.

The agent's name was redacted in the version of Smith's letter released to reporters

A State Law Enforcement Division spokesman did not respond to an email and text message asking for the agent's name, his status or whether the agency's rules allow an agent to use his lights and siren to get through a red light.

The agent has a traffic court date for Dec. 6 in Spartanburg County.

Evette and her assistant were heading to a speech in Aiken, and a Highway Patrol sergeant picked them up and drove them to their destination, the report on the wreck said.