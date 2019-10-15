Hearing examines video that wasn’t disclosed in terror case

A court hearing is focusing on the FBI's failure to disclose surveillance video taken of two Phoenix men on the day before they left Phoenix for Texas to attack a 2015 Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest.

FBI Agent Amy Fryberger testified Tuesday that the video shows Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi in religious clothing and carrying objects out of their apartment.

The FBI didn't disclose the footage until three years after Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem, a friend of Simpson and Soofi, was convicted for providing guns used in the attack in Garland.

Kareem says the footage would have helped his defense.

He's seeking a new trial or to have his convictions thrown out and to bar charges from being refiled.

Prosecutors say agents inadvertently overlooked the footage during the fast-moving investigation.