Hood: Reeves commercial filmed at private school is ‘phony’

Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood calls on his gubernatorial opponent, Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, to remove a "misleading" television ad supporting public school education that was partially filmed at a private school, during a news conference, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Jackson, Miss. AP Photo

The Democratic nominee for Mississippi governor says his Republican opponent should stop running a "phony" campaign commercial about supporting public education.

Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood on Tuesday criticized Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves for filming part of the commercial at the private New Summit School in Jackson.

Records show both Reeves and Hood have received campaign donations from top people at the school.

During a debate Monday, Reeves asked if Hood would return the campaign donation. Hood says he didn't steer $1 million in state money to the school, as Reeves did through state budget earmarks.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A Reeves campaign spokesman did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Tuesday about Hood saying that Reeves should take the commercial off the air.

The election is Nov. 5.