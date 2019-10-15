National Politics

Pence cancels Wisconsin visit to lead Turkey delegation

The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis.

Vice President Mike Pence has canceled his visit to Wisconsin because he's been dispatched to Turkey to try and reach a ceasefire deal.

Pence was scheduled to visit Uline in Pleasant Prairie on Thursday to advocate for passing President Donald Trump's trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

Instead, Pence will lead a delegation to Turkey to meet with the Turkish leader. Trump has demanded an immediate end to Turkey's assault against Kurdish fighters and civilians in Syria — an assault Turkey began after Trump announced he was moving U.S. troops out of the way.

A White House official says Pence looks forward to rescheduling the Wisconsin event.

