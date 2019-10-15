Records: Taxpayers paid $18k for governor’s trip to India

Records obtained by the Associated Press indicate that New Jersey taxpayers were billed about $18,000 for Gov. Phil Murphy's recent official trip to India despite his office's earlier statements that a privately funded group would pay for the visit.

The Associated Press on Tuesday received payment vouchers indicating that taxpayers footed the bill for four of the governor's staffers for airfare to India and lodging as well as the cost of immunizations.

Choose New Jersey, a private-industry funded group, financed other portions of September's six-day visit. The group's president, Jose Lozano, says Choose paid for meals, travel within India and other "incidentals," but declined to give a total.

A message seeking comment was left with the governor's office. Murphy said three India-based companies would bring 1,200-plus jobs to the state.