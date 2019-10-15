Utah county to vote on possibly changing form of government

A southeastern Utah county has announced residents are expected to vote on the first step in possibly changing to a new form of government.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday that San Juan County voters would decide whether a one-year study should be launched potentially expanding a three-member county commission that Native Americans took majority of last year.

Democratic Navajo James Adakai says the intent is to undermine the county's first Native American-majority commission and is a blatant ploy by white Republicans to take back control.

Blanding Mayor Joe Lyman says he has supported expanding the size of the commission for decades arguing a five-member commission would spread the workload and provide a more represented voice to residents by creating smaller districts.