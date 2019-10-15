NJ’s voter registration deadline for Nov. 5 election is here

The deadline to register to vote in this year's election has arrived.

Would-be voters must register by Tuesday if they want to cast their ballot in New Jersey's Nov. 5 general election.

At the top of the ballot this year are all 80 seats in the Democrat-controlled General Assembly. Democrats control 54 seats, while Republicans hold 26.

To register, voters must fill out a registration form and then mail or deliver it to their county registration commissioner or superintendent of elections.

The state Division of Elections website has information about the 21 counties' registration forms and hours.