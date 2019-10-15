Maryland panel recommends new $4B school funding formula

A Maryland panel on education has voted to recommend updating the state's funding formula between the state and local governments to phase in a major increase in money for schools.

The work group is recommending a state commission phase in new spending that will reach about $4 billion a year for K-12 a decade from now.

Under the proposal, the state would contribute about $2.8 billion and local governments would contribute $1.2 billion in fiscal year 2030.

The recommendations will go to the full Kirwan Commission.

It has been working on investing in early childhood education and increasing teacher pay. It also has focused on implementing rigorous curricula, providing more support to struggling schools and creating accountability for underperformance.

The commission will make recommendations this year to lawmakers.