Judge orders voters on ‘inactive list’ back on rolls

A Kentucky judge has ordered the State Board of Elections to return the names of about 175,000 voters to the regular voter rolls.

Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate issued the ruling Monday in a lawsuit filed last week by the Kentucky Democratic Party. The lawsuit contends placing those voters' names on an "inactive list" could infringe on their right to vote.

News outlets report Wingate ordered the board to return the names of all Kentucky voters to one master list and place an asterisk by the names of voters whose addresses need confirmation.

Kentucky Democratic Party attorney Anna Whites said when it's harder for voters to vote, they are disenfranchised.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

State Board of Elections Executive Director Jared Dearing said the board's action wasn't about disenfranchising voters but instead about encouraging people to get out and vote.