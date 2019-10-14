GOP recall petition for Oregon Gov. Brown misses deadline

An effort to recall Gov. Kate Brown will not move forward after a campaign by the Oregon Republican Party failed to gather the 280,050 signatures by Monday's deadline.

The Statesman Journal reports Oregon GOP Chairman Bill Currier said on KXL radio's Lars Larson Show Monday that they came up short but plan to try again.

Opponents of the governor have said Brown over reached on issues including a greenhouse gas emissions cap-and-trade bill, a massive education tax package and a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses.

Brown was reelected governor last November by beating her nearest finisher, Republican nominee Knute Buehler, by more than 119,000 votes.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports no drive to recall an Oregon governor has ever made the ballot.

Brown paid political adviser Thomas Wheatley said in a statement that "recalls should be used only when an elected official has committed a crime, not when someone disagrees with the policies of the governor or another elected official."