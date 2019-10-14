Candidates for Mississippi governor debating in Columbus

The two major-party candidates for Mississippi governor are debating each other for the second time in less than a week.

Democrat Jim Hood and Republican Tate Reeves face off Monday night in the studio of WCBI-TV in Columbus.

The one-hour televised event begins at 7 p.m. and is being livestreamed and carried on two statewide radio networks, Mississippi Public Broadcasting and SuperTalk Mississippi.

Reeves and Hood debated before an audience Thursday at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. They traded jabs over teacher pay, highway funding and Medicaid expansion.

The general election is Nov. 5. Two other candidates who are running low-budget campaigns are also in the open race for governor.

State law prohibits the current governor, Republican Phil Bryant, from seeking a third term.