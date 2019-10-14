Police ID man killed at Eugene home Sunday

Authorities have identified a man killed at a Eugene home Sunday as 48-year-old Stephen Durkee of Eugene.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the cause and manner of Durkee's death have not yet been determined.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to a dispute involving three people at 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving deputies found one man dead. Two others were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The sheriff's office hasn't said what the dispute was about but on Monday said there's no indication of a continued threat to the community.

An investigation is ongoing.