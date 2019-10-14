National Politics

Democrat Harris signs UNR students’ anti-racism petition

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is joining University of Nevada, Reno students calling for university officials to take action over displays of white nationalist, anti-Semitic, sexist and anti-LGBTQ messages displayed on campus or involving other students.

Harris' campaign says the California senator signed an online petition demanding action and released a statement from Harris calling white supremacist violence "a real, persistent threat to communities across America."

The petition followed the discovery last week of a swastika painted in a campus building. It's one of several tagged swastikas found at the school in recent years.

The school has also seen flyers distributed in campus buildings that promoted a white supremacist hate group.

The university said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that it's working to establish an environment that nurtures respectful dialogue and promotes inclusiveness.

