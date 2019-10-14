Struggling Kansas City T-Bones locked out of stadium

The Kansas City T-Bones are officially locked out of their stadium in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, changed the locks and padlocked the gates to the stadium Monday because the team has failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid debts.

The government issued an eviction notice in August after the T-Bones accumulated more than $760,000 in back rent and utility payments. The team was given a one-month reprieve in September after making a $50,000 payment.

The Kansas City Star reports team owners have said they are working to sell the team but no deal has been reached.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The T-Bones played in an independent league and have no Major League Baseball affiliation.