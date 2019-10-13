California governor ends Legislative session with vetoes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has closed out the Legislative session by vetoing bills that would have expanded full-day kindergarten programs and paid family leave for teachers.

Newsom had until Sunday to act on legislation passed this year.

On Sunday night, Newsom announced he had vetoed a bill that would have required school districts, charter schools and community colleges give six weeks of full pay for pregnancy-related leaves of absence. He also vetoed a bill that would have required all elementary schools to have at least one full-day kindergarten program beginning in 2022.

Newsom said the bills would cost the state too much money.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Newsom signed a law banning public high schools from starting the day before 8:30 a.m. It also bans middle schools from starting the day before 8 a.m.