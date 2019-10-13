State officials ask for input on $10M for climate projects

Rhode Island officials are asking for the public's input on how to spend $10 million approved for climate resilience projects.

The Department of Environmental Management is scheduled to hold a public hearing on proposed climate resilience fund regulations at 10 a.m. Wednesday at its Providence headquarters.

The draft regulations create two funds to receive, hold and administer the $10 million portion of the green economy and clean water bond approved by voters last year.

The first set of proposed regulations is for half the bond funding earmarked for wastewater treatment facility projects. The second set is for the rest of the money, to be used for other resilience projects such as infrastructure removal or redesign.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The department is also accepting written comments on the proposed regulations through Oct. 23.