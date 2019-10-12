Connecticut governor to hold fundraiser for Biden

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and his wife are organizing a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at their home in Greenwich.

The Hartford Courant reports the event for the former vice president is scheduled for Oct. 20 and the suggested contribution will be $2,800, the maximum donation allowed for the presidential primary cycle.

The Democratic governor and his wife, Annie, already have contributed the maximum amount to Biden's primary campaign, and Lamont has endorsed Biden for president.

Biden stumped for Lamont and other Democrats in Hartford last year as Lamont squared off against Republican Bob Stefanowski in the election for governor.