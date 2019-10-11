National Politics
Alice Madden ends Democratic Senate primary campaign
Another campaign for the Democratic nomination to face Sen. Cory Gardner next year is ending.
This time it's former state legislative leader Alice Madden. Madden in a statement Friday alluded to the entry of former Gov. John Hickenlooper into the crowded primary. She said she'll suspend her campaign because she now doesn't have a clear path to victory.
Hickenlooper dropped his presidential bid in August to run for the nomination to face Gardner. Madden is the fourth high-profile Democrat to end their campaign since then.
Former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff and State Sen. Angela Williams remain in the race along with a host of political novices. Hickenlooper raised $2.1 million for his campaign in about six weeks and is expected to have an enormous financial advantage going into the primary.
Comments