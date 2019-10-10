Foundation gives UW vet school $15m for building project

A foundation that supports University of Wisconsin-Madison research has given the college's School of Veterinary Medicine a $15 million gift to jump-start renovations and new construction.

The project includes remodeling a current building and constructing a new one. The plan The plan calls for the veterinary school to provide $38 million in gifts and the state to contribute $90 million.

UW-Madison said Thursday that the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation has given the university $15 million for the building, putting the veterinary school over the $38 million it needed to raise. The project can now be bid in spring 2021 with construction beginning that summer.

The foundation, known as WARF, works on obtaining and licensing patents for university research and moving discoveries to the marketplace.