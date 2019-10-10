North Dakota insurance commissioner mounting re-election bid

North Dakota's insurance commissioner says he's running for re-election.

Republican Jon Godfread has scheduled news conferences next week to formally announce his campaign. He was elected to the position in November of 2016, defeating Democrat Ruth Buffalo by a 2-to-1 margin.

Prior to serving as commissioner, Godfread was vice president of governmental affairs for the Greater North Dakota Chamber in Bismarck. He also has experience in banking.

Godfread says in a release that he has "championed greater awareness of and accessibility to services" provided by the Insurance Department.

Godfread earned his bachelor's degree in business from the University of Northern Iowa in 2005 and played professional basketball in Germany after graduation. He received his law and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of North Dakota in 2011.