Fly problem closes 3 operating rooms at VA medical center

The Manchester VA Medical Center says three operating rooms have been closed out of an abundance of caution after flies were found in one of them.

A spokesperson for the Manchester VA said Wednesday that patient care hasn't been impacted. The medical center contacted all patients with scheduled surgery appointments to reschedule their procedures.

A licensed pest management service provided treatment, and a second service provided a consult.

The spokesperson said "we are vigorously working to fix the issue and reopen the operating room suite as soon as possible." It wasn't immediately clear how many operating rooms were open Thursday.

Flies in the medical center's operating rooms have been a problem before. In 2017, the Boston Globe reported complaints from doctors describing a fly-infested operating room, among other problems.