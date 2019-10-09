1 dead after police use “deadly force” in St. Helens

Officials say police used deadly force on a person after a reported shooting in St. Helens.

Police shut down U.S. 30 north of Portland, Oregon, between mileposts 35 and 36 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after responding to reports of a shooting at a St. Helens Chevron gas station.

Around 5:15 p.m., the city of St. Helens confirmed that a suspect was dead at the scene.

City employees did not say exactly how the man died.

Oregon State Police is leading an investigation.