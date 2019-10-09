Governor: No action against Minnehaha prosecutor

Gov. Kristi Noem says she's taking no action against Minnehaha County's top prosecutor despite an investigation that found a possible problem with alcohol.

Noem requested the attorney general investigate after Aaron McGowan was absent without explanation from mid-July to mid-September. Noem on Wednesday called Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's report "unsettling" but said it concluded there wasn't evidence to pursue charges.

A woman who answered the phone in McGowan's office said staff had been instructed not to take messages for him and that he would decide whether to comment after receiving the report.

McGowan eventually cited medical reasons for his absence. The attorney general's report said McGowan's family sought to have an intervention for alcohol use, but he wouldn't participate. The report cited concerns by some office employees about incidents involving McGowan and alcohol.

McGowan was first elected in 2008.