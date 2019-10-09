Democrat ridicules rival in New Mexico congressional primary

Northern New Mexico District Attorney and congressional candidate Marco Serna is attacking rival Democrat Valerie Plame in an online video that shows him riding on horseback and talking about policy priorities.

The Santa Fe-based prosecutor posted the online campaign ad Tuesday.

It opens with a scathing critique of Plame's own biographical video that explores her background as a former CIA operative whose covert identity was exposed in retribution for her then-husband Joe Wilson's opposition to the Iraq War.

The new video casts Serna as someone who understands local values, wants livable-wage jobs and fights anti-Semitism. Plame has apologized for a sharing on Twitter in 2017 an article with anti-Semitic expressions.

Nearly a dozen Democratic candidates are competing to succeed Rep. Ben Ray Luján as he runs for Senate.